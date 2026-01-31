Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from SUN 12:00 AM EST until SUN 4:00 PM EST, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Inland Sussex County, Delaware Beaches County
4
Cold Weather Advisory
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Lebanon County, Lancaster County, Schuylkill County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 6:00 AM EST until MON 1:00 AM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County
Cold Weather Advisory
until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Western Chester County, Lehigh County, Philadelphia County, Northampton County, Lower Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Eastern Montgomery County, Carbon County, Berks County, Monroe County, Eastern Chester County, Upper Bucks County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Hunterdon County, Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Somerset County, Warren County, Cape May County, Camden County, Southeastern Burlington County, Mercer County, Salem County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Northwestern Burlington County, Coastal Atlantic County, Gloucester County, Inland Sussex County, Kent County, Delaware Beaches County, New Castle County

76ers Paul George suspended for violating anti-drug policy: NBA

By
Published  January 31, 2026 12:20pm EST
Philadelphia 76ers
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 27: Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Milwaukee Bucks in the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena on January 27, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Bucks 139-122.

Expand

The Brief

    • 76ers forward Paul George was suspended by the NBA on Saturday.
    • The league said the NBA star violated their anti-drug policy.
    • The suspension will be without pay, and will last 25 games.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George has been suspended by the NBA over an anti-drug policy violation.

What we know:

The NBA announced on Saturday that the 76ers star would be suspended without pay for 25 games.

George violated the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program, according to a statement released by the league.

The suspension will begin with Saturday night's game between the 76ers and the New Orleans Pelicans in Philadelphia.

What we don't know:

The NBA has yet to release any further details about the anti-drug violation.

What they're saying:

In a statement to ESPN, George took full responsibility for his actions:

"Over the past few years, I’ve discussed the importance of mental health, and in the course of recently seeking treatment for an issue of my own, I made the mistake of taking an improper medication," George told ESPN.

"I take full responsibility for my actions and apologize to the Sixers organization, my teammates and the Philly fans for my poor decision-making during this process. "I am focused on using this time to make sure that my mind and body are in the best condition to help the team when I return."

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from the NBA and ESPN.

Philadelphia 76ersPhiladelphiaSports