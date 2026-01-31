76ers Paul George suspended for violating anti-drug policy: NBA

article

The Brief 76ers forward Paul George was suspended by the NBA on Saturday. The league said the NBA star violated their anti-drug policy. The suspension will be without pay, and will last 25 games.



Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George has been suspended by the NBA over an anti-drug policy violation.

What we know:

The NBA announced on Saturday that the 76ers star would be suspended without pay for 25 games.

George violated the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program, according to a statement released by the league.

The suspension will begin with Saturday night's game between the 76ers and the New Orleans Pelicans in Philadelphia.

What we don't know:

The NBA has yet to release any further details about the anti-drug violation.

What they're saying:

In a statement to ESPN, George took full responsibility for his actions:

"Over the past few years, I’ve discussed the importance of mental health, and in the course of recently seeking treatment for an issue of my own, I made the mistake of taking an improper medication," George told ESPN.

"I take full responsibility for my actions and apologize to the Sixers organization, my teammates and the Philly fans for my poor decision-making during this process. "I am focused on using this time to make sure that my mind and body are in the best condition to help the team when I return."