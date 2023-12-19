Gifting lottery tickets to your kids this Christmas? NJ officials warn to think twice!

article

It's a tradition for so many families - a lottery ticket in every stocking for a little luck. However, officials in New Jersey say it's time to start skipping the kids!

The New Jersey Lottery and Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey are warning parents in a new PSA launched this holiday season:

"Tis the season to gift responsibly. Lottery is not child’s play."

Although it's not illegal for parents and grandparents to give lottery or scratch-off tickets to minors, officials warn it could lead to gambling problems in the future.

"Adult problem gamblers frequently report beginning gambling during childhood, often at ages 9-10," said Felicia Grondin, executive director of the CCGN. "So this holiday season, if you choose to give a lottery ticket as a gift, be sure to consider the age of the recipient. There is a reason why New Jersey has established minimum ages for gambling activities."

You must be 18 years or older to purchase a lottery ticket in New Jersey.



