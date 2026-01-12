Girard Point Bridge overhaul begins: 5-year traffic impact in Philly

The Brief Construction begins on a 5-year project to overhaul the Girard Point Bridge in South Philadelphia. PennDot plans to maintain three lanes of I-95 traffic but warns of lane restrictions, especially at night and on weekends. Major events like the FIFA World Cup and MLB All-Star Game will coincide with construction.



The Girard Point Bridge in South Philadelphia is undergoing a major renovation that will take five years to complete.

Construction details and impact

What we know:

PennDot plans to maintain three lanes of traffic on the bridge during most of the construction.

However, lane restrictions are expected, particularly at night and on weekends.

The bridge, which sees more than 148,000 vehicles daily, has been a crucial route since its opening in 1973.

Krys Johnson, Safety Press Officer for PennDot, said, "You will see contractors out there with lane restrictions, rehabilitation of the bridge deck ,replacing the bridge barriers, we need to have a selective rehabilitation of the steel super structure the painting of the steel, there is a lot of work you are going to see going on."

Local perspective:

Drivers like Donald Ward from Chester and Ken Blow from South Philadelphia are concerned about the traffic congestion. Ward said, "It’s going to be gridlock," while Blow added, "It’s going to be rough. It’s going to be a lot of traffic congestion for sure."

Event planning around construction

What they're saying:

PennDot is coordinating construction around major events to minimize traffic disruptions.

Johnson noted, "Once construction starts later this winter. PennDot will maintain three lanes of traffic in each direction on I-95 and this will accommodate travelers on the FIFA World Cup and the MLB All Star Game. PennDot will work closely to minimize traffic impacts until these events are completed."

Ken Blow, who lives in South Philadelphia, expressed concerns about game days at the Sports Complex, saying, "It’s going to be ridiculous. I already have a hard time getting home from work on game day so it’s going to be ridiculous for sure."

PennDot urges drivers to stay updated on construction developments.