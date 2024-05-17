Raccoon that stormed field at Philadelphia Union game gets its own trading card

article

A raccoon who stormed the field during a Philadelphia Union game now has its own limited-time trading card.

Topps released the card that shows the raccoon in full stride as it sprinted across the pitch at Subaru Park during Wednesday's loss against New York FC.

The card is being sold until Sunday and will run interested buyers about $9.

It took workers 161 minutes to capture the critter, which broke the MLS record for game stoppage due to a live animal on the field.

It was eventually captured by 10 workers who used posterboards and a trash can, and turned the animal over to a pest control company.

"Our friend was put in good hands with Hoffmans Pest and has been safely released!" the Philadelphia Union said.