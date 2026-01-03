Girl Scout cookie season 2026 kicks off soon for eastern Pennsylvania troops

The Brief The 2026 Girl Scout Cookie program launches Jan. 15, with preparations already underway across the region. Thousands of cookie packages are being distributed to Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania troops ahead of the season. Fan favorites are returning, along with a new cookie joining the lineup this year.



The countdown is on as Girl Scouts across eastern Pennsylvania prepare for the start of the 2026 cookie season, with local troops already picking up their supplies.

What we know:

Preparations for the 2026 Girl Scout Cookie program are underway nationwide, including locally with the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania (GSEP).

Early Saturday marked the beginning of cookie distribution at GSEP’s Valley Forge Service Center, where a large shipment arrived to support what the organization calls the largest girl-led program in the world.

GSEP expects about 25,000 pre-ordered packages to be picked up by local troops during the initial phase. In total, organizers say more than 154,000 cases of cookies are expected to be sent to troops across the organization’s nine-county area.

Troops arrived throughout the day using everything from vans to U-Haul trucks, with similar pickups happening across the region.

What they're saying:

"We’re now in our what we call our initial order delivery, so this runs from today is the kickoff and it goes through the 11th," said Amanda Harrity, GSEP’s director of product program. "Then our actual cookie program will start on Jan. 15."

Harrity said longtime favorites like Thin Mints and Peanut Butter Patties will return this year, and a new cookie is joining the national lineup.

"It is a rocky road-inspired sandwich cookie, it is delicious if you like chocolate. It is definitely a very good cookie for that," Harrity said.

She added that about 1,400 troops and more than 14,200 Girl Scouts are participating in the cookie program across eastern Pennsylvania.

"The girls are learning money management, they’re learning people skills, they’re learning how to take that ‘no’ and then say, ‘Well, would you like to make a donation? Here’s another way you can participate.’ So it’s really tangible skills," Harrity said.

Why you should care:

Money raised through the Girl Scout Cookie program stays local and helps fund programs, events, experiences, and camps throughout the year.

What's next:

The Girl Scout Cookie program officially begins Jan. 15 and runs through March 8. Customers can search for cookie booth locations and place online orders through the Girl Scouts’ website.