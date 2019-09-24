Girl shot by stray bullet in Harvey dies on her 12th birthday

A girl who was shot in the head by a stray bullet Monday night in south suburban Harvey died Tuesday on her 12th birthday.

Kentavia Blackful died about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to anti-violence activist Andrew Holmes.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

She was shot in the head about 9 p.m. Monday near 158th Street and Pulaski Road, according to Harvey Police Chief Eddie Winters.

No one is in custody for the shooting.