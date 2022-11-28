Giving Tuesday: Local organizations hope generosity will keep them going

As Black Friday and Cyber Monday ignite the holiday shopping season, Giving Tuesday is crucial for organizations that provide resources for those less fortunate.

Giving Tuesday, according to its website, was established in 2012 as a "global generosity movement that unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world."

The global movement is recognized every Nov. 29, with several Philadelphia charitable organizations depending on the generosity to keep them going all year long.

Every Murder Is Real has a team of counselors and therapists ready to help families, schools and communities heal when someone is killed. Chantay Love, President and Executive Director, says her organization depends on the generosity of others to keep the doors open, and to provide hope to those who feel hopeless.

"Can you imagine a small donation, whether it's five dollars or $5000, what it can do, it helps wipe the tears, the work we do is lifesaving and life-changing," Love said.

Chosen 300 ministries are changing lives too , through meals, ministry and services to get people back on their feet.

"Nonprofits during the course of this year, have really been down financially," Executive Director of Chosen 300 Ministries Brian Jenkins said. "A lot of government funding has gone away and individual gifts have not kicked back in, so we are actually operating in a deficit right now."

Jenkins, like many who work in the non-profit sector, hopes people will donate this Giving Tuesday or by using Amazon Smile where a portion of your purchase goes to an organization of your choice.

"One of the things we encourage people to do is, if you give to an organization like chosen 300, just don't give the gift follow the gifts," Jenkins said. "Come and volunteer anytime you want, unannounced, that way you can see your money in action and see the lives that it's changing."