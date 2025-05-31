Garage Beer, owned by Kelce brothers, now part-owner of arena football team

article

The Kelce brothers are taking their dominance on the football field and turning it into front office prominence.

Garage Beer , co-owned by Travis and Jason Kelce, is now a part-owner of the St. Joseph Goats, who play in the Arena League.

The brand now owns a 1% stake in the team.

"This is more than a sponsorship — it’s a bold, possibly confusing leap into the world of professional sports ownership, and we couldn’t be more excited," Garage Beer said in a news release.

The league launched last year with four teams vying for the team. It expanded to six teams for this season. The brothers purchased a stake in Garage Beer last year.

The Goats went 7-1 last year, leading the league, but fell in the first round of the playoffs. Former Wyoming safety Dorsey Golston III is the head coach.

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, left, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce embrace after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Nov. 20, 2023. (Ryan Kang/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Jason retired from the NFL following the 2023 season after playing in 193 games in his career, the second most in Philadelphia Eagles history. He ended his career having made 156 consecutive starts, a franchise record.

Jason won the 2018 Super Bowl with the Eagles, four years before being defeated by his brother, Travis, and the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game.

Travis Kelce, left, and Jason Kelce watch game six of the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on May 11, 2023. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Travis recently participated in his third consecutive Super Bowl, but his Chiefs fell to the Eagles, 40-22, to come up short of three-peating. Travis considered retirement, but announced he would be returning for the 2025 NFL season.

The brothers have hosted the "New Heights" podcast since 2022.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X , and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter .

LINK: Get updates and more at foxbusiness.com.