Gloucester Township police search for missing 15-year-old girl

Gloucester Township police say they are searching a missing 15-year-old girl.

According to police, Daeyanna Reid was reported missing from her grandmother’s house in Camden City, New Jersey, on May 1. She was last seen at the home on April 30 around 5 p.m.

The teen is described as a black female, 5 feet and 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing grae sweatpants and an orange camouflage style shirt.

Daeyanna is believed to be in possession of two bags and could be with an unidentified male. Police believe she is in the Camden area.

