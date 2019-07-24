GNC plans to close up to 900 stores with a focus on mall locations: Report

article

Malls across America will reportedly be losing a major retailer.

Health and wellness retailer GNC plans to close up to 900 stores with big cuts to mall locations expected, according to USA Today.

During Monday's second-quarter earnings call with analysts, the company talked about continued "store optimization effort."

According to company records,102 company-owned and franchise locations have already closed in the first six months of the year.

