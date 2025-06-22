56-year-old woman fatally stabbed in Kingsessing; Man, 56, in custody: police

article

The Brief A 56-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood Saturday night. Police have taken a 56-year-old man into custody.



The Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in Kingsessing Saturday night.

What we know:

At around 9:31 p.m., Philly police officers responded to the 1800 block of South Yewdall Street for a reported person with a weapon.

Upon arrival, officers found a 56-year-old woman lying on the street, unresponsive with a stab wound to her chest.

She was taken to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center by police where she was pronounced dead at 9:54 p.m.

A 56-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Homicide Unit for further investigation.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.