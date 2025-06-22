Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Schuylkill County
6
Extreme Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Lebanon County, Lancaster County, Lehigh County, Upper Bucks County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Western Chester County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Philadelphia County, Berks County, Western Montgomery County, Eastern Montgomery County, Somerset County, Southeastern Burlington County, Ocean County, Camden County, Warren County, Mercer County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Hunterdon County, New Castle County
Heat Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Atlantic County, Salem County, Coastal Ocean County, Cumberland County, Cape May County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Atlantic County, Inland Sussex County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County
Heat Advisory
until MON 10:00 AM EDT, Schuylkill County
Heat Advisory
from MON 8:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Schuylkill County
Heat Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Monroe County, Carbon County

56-year-old woman fatally stabbed in Kingsessing; Man, 56, in custody: police

By
Published  June 22, 2025 12:45pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

The Brief

    • A 56-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood Saturday night. 
    • Police have taken a 56-year-old man into custody. 

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in Kingsessing Saturday night. 

What we know:

At around 9:31 p.m., Philly police officers responded to the 1800 block of South Yewdall Street for a reported person with a weapon.

Upon arrival, officers found a 56-year-old woman lying on the street, unresponsive with a stab wound to her chest. 

She was taken to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center by police where she was pronounced dead at 9:54 p.m.

A 56-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Homicide Unit for further investigation. 

What we don't know:

The victim's identity has not yet been released. 

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.

The Source: The information in this story is from Philadelphia police.

Crime & Public SafetyNews