Free summer block parties in Chester create safe space for youth

The Brief The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office has kicked off community block parties for the summer. Block parties will be held every Sunday throughout the summer. Officials are also educating families about the summer curfew for youth.



The Delaware County District Attorney says community block parties have helped reduce the number of shootings.

The events held on Sundays throughout the summer unite the community and law enforcement.

What they're saying:

"I really do think this was a good idea for our children because half the time they’re just roaming the streets and they don't really have nothing to do," said 24-year-old Zamaj Thomas.

He is usually at work as a union carpenter, but on his day off today he is spending his afternoon at a community gathering in his Chester neighborhood.

"I feel like it helps the kids because it keeps them out the way, keeps them occupied and away from gun violence," he said.

This event at Chester Apartments is the first in a summer series called Sunday fun day.

Organizers say it is a way to curb crime, strengthen community relationships with police and with a splash of fun. Kids enjoyed water slides, a moon bounce, water ice plus burgers and hotdogs on the grill provided by Big Var’s, which is a Chester favorite.

"There's been a lot of quiet in this part of the city in the last couple of weeks and we wanted to celebrate it," said Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

His office, along with Chester Police and community groups such as the Chester Partnership for Safe Neighborhoods, are working together on this to keep shootings down and send a message.

"That law enforcement is your partner. We are here to keep the community safe by working together hand in glove," said D.A. Stollsteimer.

They are also educating adults on their role in enforcing the city's summer curfew.

"Encouraging our parents to please have your children home. If they are not home then they are gonna have interactions with the police and we do not want that. But that is what we need. We need our streets to be safe," said Geo Stockman. He and Coach G-Code are with CPSN.

They advocate for the community.

"Former street members which we were. We really had a real high level of respect in the streets and even though we are on the legit side of the game we still got that respect," said the coach.

Thomas hopes events like will also support and encourage the youth.

"If you can see it you can be it. Never give up, stay positive, keep going, keep striving and keep trying to change the narrative," he said.

By the numbers:

The Delaware County District Attorney says over the last four years they have been able to reduce the number of shootings in the city by 54 percent and that community block parties throughout the summer are a huge help.

The summer curfew for youth under 18 years old is 9 p.m. June 1 through August 31.