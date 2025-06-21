Expand / Collapse search
Armored truck robbed of cash, gun in Port Richmond

Published  June 21, 2025 1:41pm EDT
The Brief

    • Police say two armed men in ski masks and dark clothing robbed an armored truck Saturday morning.
    • No injuries were reported to the truck driver or guard.
    • The FBI is assisting Philadelphia police in their investigation.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police and the FBI are investigating an armored truck robbery that happened in Philadelphia early Saturday morning.

What we know:

The incident occurred on the 2500 block of Castor Avenue in the city’s Port Richmond neighborhood.

Philadelphia police say two armed suspects in dark clothing and ski masks took a firearm and money from an armored truck. 

The suspects were last seen in a black Hyundai going southbound on the 3700 block of Thompson Street. 

No injuries to the truck driver or guard were reported by police. 

What's next:

While police continue to search for the suspects, the FBI has confirmed to FOX 29 that they are assisting Philly police in their investigation.

The Source: Information in this article was shared by Philadelphia Police and the FBI.

