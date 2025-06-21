Armored truck robbed of cash, gun in Port Richmond

The Brief Police say two armed men in ski masks and dark clothing robbed an armored truck Saturday morning. No injuries were reported to the truck driver or guard. The FBI is assisting Philadelphia police in their investigation.



Philadelphia police and the FBI are investigating an armored truck robbery that happened in Philadelphia early Saturday morning.

What we know:

The incident occurred on the 2500 block of Castor Avenue in the city’s Port Richmond neighborhood.

Philadelphia police say two armed suspects in dark clothing and ski masks took a firearm and money from an armored truck.

The suspects were last seen in a black Hyundai going southbound on the 3700 block of Thompson Street.

No injuries to the truck driver or guard were reported by police.

What's next:

While police continue to search for the suspects, the FBI has confirmed to FOX 29 that they are assisting Philly police in their investigation.