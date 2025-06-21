Armored truck robbed of cash, gun in Port Richmond
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police and the FBI are investigating an armored truck robbery that happened in Philadelphia early Saturday morning.
What we know:
The incident occurred on the 2500 block of Castor Avenue in the city’s Port Richmond neighborhood.
Philadelphia police say two armed suspects in dark clothing and ski masks took a firearm and money from an armored truck.
The suspects were last seen in a black Hyundai going southbound on the 3700 block of Thompson Street.
No injuries to the truck driver or guard were reported by police.
What's next:
While police continue to search for the suspects, the FBI has confirmed to FOX 29 that they are assisting Philly police in their investigation.
The Source: Information in this article was shared by Philadelphia Police and the FBI.