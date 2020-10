Good Days Links 10/5

HOW TO VOTE IN PENNSYLVANIA

https://www.pa.gov/guides/voting-and-elections/

https://www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/Pages/VoterRegistrationApplication.aspx

PHILADELPHIA CITY COMMISSIONER'S OFFICE -

https://www.philadelphiavotes.com/en/home/item/1845-open_satellite_election_offices_on_a_rolling_basis

HOW TO VOTE IN NEW JERSEY

https://www.nj.gov/state/elections/vote-how-to.shtml

Advertisement

https://www.state.nj.us/state/elections/assets/pdf/publications/070720-faq.pdf

HOW TO VOTE IN DELAWARE

https://elections.delaware.gov/index.shtml

https://ivote.de.gov/VoterView

LACROIX RESTAURANT AT THE RITTENHOUSE

https://www.lacroixrestaurant.com/

GIANNI LEE

http://www.giannilee.com