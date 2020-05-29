Gov. Murphy announces plan to ease restrictions on child care centers, non-contact sports

article

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced a plan Friday to ease restrictions on child care centers, youth day camps and non-contact sports as the state continues to reopen in the wake of the coronavirus.

The phased reopenings on the will begin on Jun. 15 when all Child Care Centers will be allowed to resume operations. A week later, on Jun. 22, non-contact organized sports can begin play. On July 6, youth day camps, including municipal summer rec programs, can start.

As more and more things begin to reopen in the Garden State, Murphy's administration stressed the importance of following health and safety regulations as prescribed by state officials.

The month-long outlook comes on a day when New Jersey eclipsed 11,500 deaths and announced more than 1,000 new cases. While the elevated daily numbers maybe be a product of backlogged data, Murphy says the state continues to see encouraging trendlines overall.

___

