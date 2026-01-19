Governor Murphy signs law to crack down on e-bike regulations across New Jersey

The Brief New Jersey will now require e-bike riders to have licenses, registration, and insurance. The law follows a rise in e-bike crashes, including two deaths in Scotch Plains and Orange. Riders must be at least 17 with a driver’s license or 15 with a motorized bike license.



New Jersey has enacted some of the toughest e-bike safety rules in the country after a series of crashes, including two fatal ones, according to a press release from Gov. Phil Murphy’s office.

New requirements for e-bike riders and owners

What we know:

The new law expands regulations to cover all types of e-bikes, requiring riders to have a license, register their bikes, and carry insurance.

Riders must be at least 17 with a driver’s license or 15 with a motorized bike license.

Motor vehicles are also required to use caution around e-bikes, including slowing down, leaving a safe distance, or changing lanes when passing, according to the press release.

This is the first update to New Jersey’s e-bike laws in six years.

The new rules come after several crashes, including two deaths involving e-bike riders in Scotch Plains and Orange.

Why you should care:

E-bikes have become more popular and are now a common way for people to get around New Jersey.

"It is clear that we are in an age of increasing e-bike use that requires us to take action and update regulations that help prevent tragedies from occurring," said Gov. Phil Murphy.

Senate President Nick Scutari said, "The dramatic increase in the use of e-bikes has created greater dangers for their operators, other motorists, and pedestrians. They are faster, more powerful, and far more prevalent. Their popularity with young people, coupled with their inexperience as operators, puts them at greater risk."

The law was co-sponsored by Senate President Scutari, Senator Paul Moriarty, Assemblyman James Kennedy, Assemblywoman Linda Carter, and Assemblyman Sterley Stanley.

What they're saying:

"New, evolving forms of transportation need new, evolving regulations," said Senator Paul Moriarty. "E-bikes are not the same as traditional bicycles and pose many more dangers on the road."

Assemblyman James Kennedy said, "Simply put, if an electric bike can go as fast as a small motorcycle, we should treat it with the same level of care and attention. This legislation will keep our roadways safe for drivers, riders and pedestrians."

Local leaders have also voiced support.

"This issue is not theoretical for us in Scotch Plains as last September’s tragic event underscored the urgent need for action. This law helps ensure our roads are safer for everyone using them, and adopting this legislation is an important step forward for public safety across New Jersey," said Scotch Plains Mayor Josh Losardo.

Union County Commissioner Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded added, "As e-bike use continues to grow, it is critical that our laws keep pace — providing clear standards that protect pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers alike."

The law aims to address the risks associated with e-bikes, especially as their use increases among young people and in busy areas.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet detailed how the new registration and insurance process will work or when enforcement will begin.