Graffiti spray painted on Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia: police

Investigators say the Museum of American Jewish History in Center City Philadelphia was vandalized with graffiti overnight.

What we know:

Police were called to the Museum of American Jewish History on the 100 block of South Independence Mall East just before 5 a.m. Monday.

Investigators say officers discovered red spray-painted graffiti on the side of the building, including on part of the large flag of Israel.

Red spray paint also covered part of the sidewalk and steps outside the building.

What we don't know:

Police did not share what the message and/or symbols the graffiti included.

No arrests have been made so far.

What you can do:

Police have asked anyone with information on the incident to come forward.