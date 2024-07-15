Grandma describes moments after toddler fell from window in Kensington: ‘It was an accident’

A 2-year-old girl is in critical condition after police say she fell from a window of a home in Kensington Sunday night.

Officers responded to a hospital case on the 500 block of East Indiana Avenue in Kensington around 9:10 p.m.

The young girl had fallen out of a 2nd-floor window, according to authorities.

She was transported to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children and has been listed in critical condition.

Nearly inconsolable, Theresa Grone, the victim’s grandmother, describes the moments after her 23-month-old granddaughter Naomi tumbled from the second story window and fell to the pavement below outside of the family’s Kensington apartment.

Related article

"It’s my granddaughter, she's my world, my only grandbaby, it was an accident." said Theresa Grone, the victim’s grandmother.

"I’m not sure what he was doing outside, but I heard him scream. I was gathering my other kids. I heard him scream. Naomi fell out of the window," Grone recalled. "And all I heard was my son-in-law, screaming the baby, the baby."

Grone says it had been a typical night in the home she shares with her large family. Her children and her granddaughter Naomi had just finished a bath.

"My granddaughter always runs away from us every time you try to get her off of my bed cause she loves to jump on the bed. I’ve lived here many years. My bed has been by this window for many years," she said.

Sadly, she can’t stop reliving the heart-stopping minutes of fear and panic as she held her granddaughter.

Grone said she begged police to act quickly while they waited for an ambulance and then they complied.

"I asked, can you please put us in your cop car ..at that moment they put us in the cop car and took us to the hospital," said the grandmother.

At the hospital, Theresa says doctors rushed little Naomi into surgery to relieve the pressure on her brain and now they wait, pray and talk about installing screens or bars on their windows.

"I blame myself and everybody’s blaming each other, but it’s not the time to do that," she said.

Naomi is still listed in critical condition.

The incident is being investigated by the Special Victims Unit.

Theresa Grone is begging parents everywhere to watch their kids, as it takes only seconds for things like this to happen.