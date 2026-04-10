Grays Ferry parking garage demolition set for Saturday as 2 still missing, 1 confirmed dead

The Brief City officials say one person is confirmed dead and two others are still missing, presumed dead, after a building collapse in Grays Ferry. Demolition of the unstable structure is now expected to begin Saturday morning, according to city leaders. Crews spent Friday preparing the site and notifying neighbors about the updated timeline.



City leaders provided another update Friday night as the third day of the investigation into the Grays Ferry building collapse came to a close, according to officials. One person is confirmed dead and two others are still missing and presumed dead, city officials said.

Demolition preparations underway as investigation continues

What we know:

On Friday, Managing Director Adam Thiel for the city said the structure remains a "dangerous and unstable structure" and officials continue to monitor it.

Thiel said crews began the day with an operations meeting around 8:00 a.m. and spent the day assembling the demolition crane and preparing for Saturday’s work.

Related article

Thiel said gas line mitigation and shielding were set up throughout the street and on the side of the building facing an adjacent property. He explained that although the city’s website originally listed demolition for Friday, the complexity of the operation required more time.

Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Jeff Thompson said, "This was an active construction site, so we had to make sure everything was clear before we began demolition. While it may look like there wasn’t a lot going on, believe me, there was a lot going on to prepare this site."

The fire department’s community action team canvassed nearby neighborhoods Friday evening to notify residents about the new demolition timeline.

What they're saying:

Iron Workers International released the following statement reflecting on their members presumed deceased:

"It is with great sorrow that we confirm the loss of three members due to injuries sustained in the Gray’s Ferry project in south Philadelphia.

Our hearts and prayers are with their families and loved ones during this unimaginable time. We are working closely with Local 401 to ensure that every available resource and support is accessible to those affected."

Mayor Cherelle Parker said, "I want the people of Philadelphia to know that we will continue doing everything that it takes to recover the two souls who are missing and presumed deceased with the greatest amount of dignity humanly possible."

After demolition reaches a certain point, the fire department plans to "delayer the stairs" as part of the ongoing recovery effort.

City officials emphasized that the main goal is to avoid further injuries and to carry out the demolition and recovery with care.

What’s next for the recovery operation

Timeline:

Officials said the demolition crane was assembled Friday and demolition is expected to begin Saturday morning.

The fire department will begin the next phase of recovery after the structure is partially demolished.

The community action team has been notifying neighbors about the updated timeline and safety precautions.

City leaders said the operation will continue to prioritize safety and dignity as crews work to recover the missing individuals.

What you can do:

Residents in need of support can contact the Police Department’s Office of Community Advocacy and Engagement at 215-686-0061 for connections to resources, including counseling. Anyone experiencing trauma or in need of immediate mental health support should call 988.



The city will host a community meeting on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Vare Recreation Center, 2601 Moore Street, to provide updates and answer questions.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identities of the confirmed or presumed deceased. The exact cause of the collapse and details about the missing individuals remain unknown.