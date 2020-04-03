Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosting dine Latino takeout weekend

The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting Dine Latino Takeout Weekend in an effort to support local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think it's going to be very touching to see the sense of community," said Silvia Lucci. She is looking forward to this weekend.

"To create a bond between we're here and we hear you and thank you for this moment," she said. She owns Luhv Food. It has two locations. One inside Reading Terminal Market and another in Hatboro. She showed us video from her family business posted on their website Luhvfood.com.

“I know everybody is suffering but if we can invest a little money saving the businesses that support your own community," said Lucci.

It could be a shot in the arm for restaurants suffering from restrictions due to the coronavirus. Lucci’s business created this video posted to their website to show customers how they're handling covid-19 and that it's safe to still order.

"These are the businesses that you want to see six months from now," she said.

The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is designating this weekend April 3 to April 5 as Dine Latino Takeout Weekend asking you to order take out or delivery.

"I wanted my community to survive. I wanted my stores to come back and that's the little help that you can do and I think this weekend could be that platform," said Lucci.

In South Philly Cristina Martinez has two restaurants on South Ninth Street. I talked to Cristina and her husband at Casa Mexico this evening as she prepared take-out orders.

"She said it's been hard on our business, we've lost all of our employees and we've had to do all the labor to keep our doors open ourselves," said her husband Ben Miller.

Martinez says she's thankful for what the chamber of commerce is doing to help them survive.

"She said it's helpful because it can remind people to go out and eat and support business and that we're doing what we need to do as far as sanitation," said Miller.

The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has a list of restaurants participating this weekend and if you’re a business you can sign up with them for free. For more information, please click here.

