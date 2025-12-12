Santa actor, retired New Jersey teacher in child exploitation investigation released from prison

The Brief Mark Paulino, a former Hamilton Township teacher, faces charges related to child sexual abuse materials. Paulino, known for his Santa impersonation, was released on his own recognizance. Prosecutors plan to present the case to a grand jury.



A former teacher and Santa impersonator from Hamilton Township appeared in court today facing serious allegations.

Paulino's court appearance

What we know:

Mark Paulino, 64, was in court Friday wearing an orange prison jumpsuit.

He was arrested last week on charges of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse materials and endangering the welfare of a child.

Paulino, who retired from the Hamilton Township school district, has been running a business called Santa, Mark, where he dresses as Santa Claus for events.

Despite his retirement, he continued working as a substitute teacher for special education students.

Court arguments and decision

Prosecutors argued for Paulino to remain in custody until trial, citing the severity of the charges.

However, his defense attorney highlighted his clean record and argued he posed no danger to the community.

After a 90-minute detention hearing, the judge decided to release Paulino on his own recognizance.

Conditions include restricted online use and no contact with the alleged victim or anyone under 18.

What's next:

Prosecutors intend to bring the case before a grand jury.

Meanwhile, the state police crime lab will continue reviewing Paulino's computers and devices.