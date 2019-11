Gritty helped put smiles on the faces of kids fighting cancer when he stopped by the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Wednesday. It was part of the Flyers' effort to fight cancer.

Gritty surprised the pediatric oncology patients with Love Your Melon hats and tickets to the team's upcoming Hockey Fights Cancer game, which will take place on Nov. 25 at the Wells Fargo Center.

It was a day these kids won't soon forget.