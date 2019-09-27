Grocery store clerk arrested for allegedly lacing bean dip with methamphetamine, serving it to co-workers

article

After setting the dip out on a plate, Medina-Hernandez allegedly allowed two co-workers to eat some, and one later ended up in the hospital.

"After being treated at an area hospital, the victim learned the bean dip may have contained methamphetamine,” the Marion County Sheriff's Office explained in a statement obtained by KVAL.

The third employee, who also ate the dip, later claimed that Medina-Hernandez told her the methamphetamine was added to the food by accident.

Medina-Hernandez was taken into custody on suspicion of “delivery of methamphetamine and causing another person to ingest a controlled substance,” according to The Oregonian.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office added that it had no reason to believe any customers of the Thriftway were affected.

Police say they believe two employees of the Thriftway in Jefferson, Ore. — aside from the suspect — at the bean dip.

As of Thursday, Medina-Hernandez was still booked in the Marion County Jail. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to a request for comment.

