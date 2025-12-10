Missing car located days after 93-year-old man found dead in Philadelphia home

Investigators say a missing car that belonged to a 93-year-old man who was found dead in a Philadelphia rowhome last week was recovered by police.

What we know:

Philadelphia police officers were called to the 4500 block of North 16th Street last Friday after a 93-year-old Layfeytte Dailey was found unresponsive.

Dailey suffered lacerations to his chest and head, and was pronounced dead just after 3 p.m. Police say his wallet and vehicle were missing from the property.

Investigators ruled the death "suspicious."

Five days after the gruesome discovery, police announced they had located the victim's missing car.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released.

What's next:

Police are continuing to investigate the death as suspicious.