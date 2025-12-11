Philadelphia school board votes on future of vacant properties

The Brief The Philadelphia School Board approved a resolution to explore transferring vacant properties to the city. The decision follows public concerns, including the murder of Kada Scott. The board's vote was six to two in favor of the resolution.



The Philadelphia School Board has taken a significant step toward addressing the issue of vacant school properties in the city.

Board approves resolution to explore property transfer

What we know:

The board voted six to two in favor of a resolution to explore transferring vacant school buildings to the city of Philadelphia.

This decision aims to address concerns about these properties being considered eyesores or dangerous.

The resolution has sparked debate, with some community members and board members expressing concerns about the potential lack of financial compensation for the school district.

Board member Crystal Cubbage highlighted the district's $300 million structural deficit as a critical issue.

Public concerns and community input

What they're saying:

Lynda Rubin, a member of the Alliance for Philadelphia Public Schools, urged the board not to close or give away any district property.

Horace Clouden criticized the focus on money rather than student achievement.

The murder of 23-year-old Kada Scott, whose body was found behind the former Ada Lewis Middle School, has intensified discussions about the future of these vacant properties.

Angela Case requested that the board consider West Oak Lane Charter School as a buyer for the Ada Lewis Middle School.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what specific agreements will be reached regarding the transfer of these properties and whether financial compensation will be involved.