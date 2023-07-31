Growing Philadelphia mentor program aims to help young men find inspiration, courage

A mentoring program in Philadelphia that has been building up young men in the community for the past eight years now has a new address.

Men of Courage is now meeting at 4821 Germantown Avenue, and is holding an open house on Saturday, August 12 between 12 – 5pm.

"I believe that a safe haven it’s not just physically being safe, but also mentally safe, so when you come into a space like this you feel the holistic approach that we’re looking for," said Taj Murdock, Founder of Men of Courage.

"We want people from the community to come in experience what we have going for our young men. We’ll be showcasing some of the trade skills we’re teaching our young men from auto detailing, carpentry to screen printing, music production, and also photography and videography as well."

The program strives to cultivate courage inside young men, or young kings, as Murdock calls them.

Amir Lomax-Osaghae graduated from LaSalle University last year and returned to the program as a mentor. He said Men of Courage helped him get out of his comfort zone.

"It’s a big part of my life. It’s a big part of who I am now. I’m going to continue to be this way. I’m going to continue to spread the message, spread positivity through Men of Courage and take that to other places," said Lomax-Osaghae.

Kenneth Best will enter his senior year of high school this fall. He said learning practical skills like auto detailing can eventually lead to a paycheck.

"Definitely want to go to college, graduate top of my class. Just trying to be successful in life," said Best.

Best met Murdock years ago as his barber.

"I created a bond with him. He’s one of the closest people I have as a male figure," said Best.

Men of Courage is looking for both physical and financial support to make their vision a reality for the future of the new property.

Murdock is planning a mental health support space, upgrades to a kitchen and a 1700s era barn that was turned into a theater in the 1800s. He hopes to fix up the theater and use it for its original intention.