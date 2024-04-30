Video: Strong winds during Nebraska tornado outbreak knock tractor trailer into oncoming traffic

Shocking dashcam footage captured the moment strong winds caused a tractor trailer to overturn and slam into an oncoming vehicle on a Nebraska roadway late last week.

The incident happened back on Friday, April 26 as severe storms and tornadoes moved across the Midwest.

Footage captured by Benjamin Ahrens showed the moment the tractor trailer overturned and hit his truck on a road west of Dwight, Nebraska.

MORE HEADLINES:

The video shows the semi overturning just as it passes the front of Ahrens truck, which then slams into the fallen roof of the trailer.

"A semi ended my chase early today. I’m okay. What really matters is the devastating damage these storms have done and are continuing to do," Ahrens wrote on X.

The National Weather Service says the large tornado outbreak that day stretched from central Nebraska into central Iowa. The National Weather Service in Omaha issued 42 tornado warnings in association with that outbreak.