Pregnant teen among four killed in police chase that ended in crash on Route 322

Authorities say a pregnant teenager was among four people killed in a devastating crash on a Pennsylvania highway Wednesday afternoon.

Seven people were traveling in a red Ford Taurus on US 322 near Boothwyn when the driver lost control and crashed into a bridge abutment.

The violent wreck caused the car to catch fire, and investigators say the driver and passenger were trapped inside.

A Delaware County spokesperson said a pregnant 17-year-old and three adults were killed in the crash. Three passengers are said to have survived.

Sources told FOX 29 the deadly wreck may have been connected to a theft at a Lululemon store in Glen Mills, roughly six miles away from the crash site.

Pennsylvania State Police said a trooper tried to stop a "suspicious" car that ignored their lights and sirens, leading to a pursuit that ended in a crash.

The deadly crash caused a stretch of Route 322 near Chichester Avenue to close for several hours.