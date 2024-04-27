Girl, 15, shot in head after argument in SW Philly; female suspect in custody, police say

article

An argument led to the shooting of a 15-year-old girl, and a female suspect is facing charges.

The violent encounter unfolded Friday evening, around 6:15, on the 6600 block of Guyer Avenue, in Southwest Philadelphia, officials said.

The girl was sitting inside a vehicle at the location when some sort of argument broke out. The suspect, 31-year-old Sharnay Lewis, pulled a gun during the fight, shooting into the vehicle. Authorities said the bullet broke through the back windshield, traveled through a passenger-side headrest and hit the girl in the head.

Someone drove the girl to the Philadelphia Police 12th District headquarters, where officers then took action and rushed her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for treatment. She is listed in stable condition.

Police then arrived at the Guyer Avenue location. They found Lewis outside and she was arrested without incident.

In the investigation, a firearm, ammunition and a spent cartridge casing were found at Lewis’ home. The investigation continues.

Lewis is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and other related charges.

