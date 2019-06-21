Guests witness massive huntsman spider eating a possum in their ski lodge

article

A huntsman spider was caught snacking on a pigmy possum inside a lodge in Mount Field, Tasmania, on June 15.

Local man Adam was conducting repairs on the lodge when he noticed the rare wildlife phenomenon and snapped these pictures.

Speaking to Yahoo News Australia, Adam’s wife Justine Latton said her husband was shocked.

“My husband’s an ecologist so he takes photos of interesting stuff like that whenever he sees it, and he was blown away,” she reportedly said.

The spider and its prey were moved out of the lodge.