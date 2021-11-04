Gun-toting robbery suspect takes cash drawer from Crescentville gas station market, police say

Police are searching for a gun-toting robbery suspect who investigators say stole cash from registers and fled with an entire cash drawer.

Police say the gunpoint robbery happened on Oct. 10 at the PNP gas station on the 6100 block of Rising Sun Avenue.

Security footage released by police on Friday shows a man wearing a gray sweatsuit and a mask enter the store with his hood up and a backpack slung over his shoulder.

He immediately pulls a gun from his waistband and uses it to force an employee behind the counter, according to police.

The suspect is captured on store security taking money from several cash registers and carrying away a large cashbox.

Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Crescentville gas station at gunpoint.

Police say they do not know how much money the suspect stole or what direction he went after the robbery.

Anyone with information on the gunpoint robbery is asked to contact police at 215-686-8477.

