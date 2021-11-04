Police: Man shot in the chest outside home in Northeast Philadelphia

Authorities are investigating what lead to a shooting outside a home in Northeast Philadelphia early Thursday morning that left one man in critical condition.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 600 block of Princeton Avenue around 3 a.m. for reports of gunshots.

Police found a 35-year-old man shot once in the chest lying on the sidewalk. He was taken by police to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that the shooting happened outside the home of the suspected gunman.

"We're not sure what happened. We believe it was some sort of altercation in front of the shooter's property on the sidewalk. but that's all we can comment on at this time," Small said.

A spent shell casing lies on the sidewalk following a shooting in Northeast Philadelphia that left one man in critical condition.

A 40-year-old man was taken to the Northeast Detectives division for questioning, according to Small.

It's believed that the victim lives about a mile away from where the shooting happened and investigators are not sure why he was outside the suspect's home.

Authorities are hopeful that nearby home security cameras will help investigators piece together the incident.

