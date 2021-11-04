Police: Two double shootings happen blocks apart overnight in Kensington

article

A 23-year-old man was killed in a pair of double shootings that erupted within minutes of each other Wednesday night in Kensington, according to police

Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that two people were shot on the 3000 block of North Lee Street around 10 p.m.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

A 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest and back and driven to Temple University Hospital where he died. A 37-year-old man who was also badly injured by gunfire was also driven to the hospital.

Small said about 10 minutes after responding to the deadly double shooting, two more people were shot about five blocks away on B Street.

Authorities did not provide information on the condition of the victims or if the shootings were related.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter