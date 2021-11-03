Police: Couple shot during robbery turned attempted home invasion in South Philadelphia

Police say a group of robbers who assaulted a man outside of his home in South Philadelphia later returned to the property and shot the man and his girlfriend during an attempted home invasion.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said a 52-year-old man was sitting inside his car on the 2200 block of South 23rd Street around 2:30 a.m. when a dark-colored SUV boxed him in as he was about to pull away.

According to investigators, five men exited the SUV and violently robbed the victim of his phone and watch. The group piled back into the SUV after the mugging and fled south on 23rd Street.

Small said the group was dissatisfied with what they stole and returned to the victim's home in search of valuables. The victim's girlfriend, 47, and her sister held the front door shut as the group tired to breach the home, according to Small.

During the struggle, police say both the boyfriend and girlfriend were hit several times by a barrage of bullets fired through the living room window. Investigators also found bullet holes in the walls and ceiling of the property.

"I was taking the dog out and I was positive I heard gunshots," said a man who lives nearby. "I convinced myself it wasn’t and now I wish I had run home."

Carville Booker said he doesn’t go outside when the sun goes down anymore. "I don’t be out there. There’s too much going on. I do daylight hours."

The couple was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition, according to police. The couple's two children were sleeping upstairs during the incident and were not harmed, Small said.

"We care about them deeply," one neighbor stated. "We love them as neighbors and we just pray for them. Pray for us all, really. Myself, too, I’m shook up."

No arrests were reported immediately following the robbery and shooting. Police are hopeful that nearby surveillance cameras will help them identify the suspects. Anyone with information regarding the incident are urged to contact 1st District Philadelphia Detectives at 215-686-3010.

