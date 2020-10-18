Gunfire claims life of 21-year-old man in Stenton, police say

article

Authorities are investigating after a man was gunned down late Saturday night in Stenton.

Police responded to the 8200 block of Lowber Street around 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

A 21-year-old victim was reportedly shot several times between the head and chest. He was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he died.

No arrests have been announced at this time. Police have not said what sparked the gunfire.

Editors note: Preliminary information from police identified the victim as a 40-year-old man. Philadelphia police confirmed Sunday morning the victim was a 21-year-old man.

