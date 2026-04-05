2 Berks County firefighters killed in crash during search for missing woman

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The Brief Two Walnuttown firefighters were killed in a crash in Berks County on Saturday, April 4. Fire Chief Jeffory Buck and Assistant Fire Chief Robert Shick, Jr. both died from their injuries. Buck and Shick were part of a search for a missing woman in Richmond Township, when their side-by-side utility vehicle got into a head-on crash with a car.



Two Walnuttown firefighters were killed in a crash in Berks County Saturday night, officials announced.

What we know:

Fire Chief Jeffory Buck and Assistant Chief Robert Shick, Jr., of the Walnuttown Fire Company were killed in the crash on Route 222 in Richmond Township around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Buck and Shick were helping in the search for a missing woman, riding in a side-by-side utility vehicle. During the search, their vehicle hit a Toyota Camry head-on.

Paramedics took both men to local hospitals, where they died from their injuries.

What they're saying:

Walnuttown Fire and Rescue shared the news of their deaths on social media Saturday night.

"Rest easy chiefs, we got it from here," the post read, in part.

What we don't know:

Funeral details for both men have not yet been announced.