Vigil held for Swedesboro nurse and mother of four killed in suspected domestic violence

The Brief Family members say 41-year-old Tomeka Kamwani was shot and killed March 28. Relatives say the person responsible then took his own life. Police have not released official details about the case.



Family members and friends gathered to remember Tomeka Kamwani, a nurse and mother of four, who relatives say was killed in an act of domestic violence inside her Swedesboro home.

Vigil held for Swedesboro nurse and mother

What we know:

Family members say 41-year-old Tomeka Kamwani was shot to death March 28 inside her home on the 300 block of Broad Street in Swedesboro.

According to relatives, the person who killed Kamwani then took his own life. Woolwich Township Police have not released details but posted on Facebook that officers, along with the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, are conducting an active investigation in the 300 block of Broad Street and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

FOX 29 reached out to the prosecutor’s office and is waiting to hear back.

What they're saying:

Balloons were released in Kamwani’s memory. Her sister LaKiecha Brooks said, "I know my sister was a good person, but I just never thought all of this."

Brooks said Kamwani worked as a nurse at several places, including Autumn Lake Memorial Bridge Nursing Home.

"Her patients would call her even after the fact. Even after they left the facility," said Brooks.

Kamwani’s four children are pictured alongside her in a GoFundMe set up to help with her burial and their care.

Brooks said, "Two of them, her oldest kids were in the house and neither one of them want to go back in the house now." Brooks also said of the person who killed her sister, "He comes around the family, to all the family functions and I wish that she felt comfortable telling me. She immediately filed for the restraining order. She got the restraining order and she still wasn't protected."

Family members at the vigil spoke about wanting stronger laws around domestic violence and recognizing warning signs.

One woman told the crowd, "If they want to track your every step that's not love. If they want to know who all your friends, that is not love. That is called control."

Kamwani’s aunt, Barbara Brooks Faltz, said, "We are just close, we do all sort of things all the time together, try to be at one another functions and everything. So, she is going to be missed."

Family members say the turnout at the vigil was overwhelming and comforting as they remember Kamwani’s life and legacy.

Calls for change and community support

Why you should care:

Family members are calling for better legislation to protect people from domestic violence.

They also want to raise awareness about the warning signs and encourage others to seek help if they feel unsafe.

Local perspective:

Kamwani’s work as a nurse touched many in the community, and her family says she was known for her kindness and dedication.

The community has rallied around her children with support and donations.

The family hopes Kamwani’s story will help others recognize the signs of control and abuse and inspire change to prevent future tragedies.

What we don't know:

Police have not released official details about the case, including the names of those involved or the results of the investigation.

FOX 29 is waiting to hear back from the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.