Son charged in fatal stabbing of father in North Philadelphia

The Brief Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Philadelphia late Saturday night that left a 61-year-old man dead. Officers responded to the 600 block of West Wingohocking Street following reports of a person with a weapon and found the man suffering from apparent stab wounds. The victim’s son was taken into custody at the scene without incident.



Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Philadelphia late Saturday night that left a 61-year-old man dead and his 28-year-old son in custody.

What we know:

Officers from the city’s 25th District were dispatched at approximately 11:35 p.m. on April 4 to the 600 block of West Wingohocking Street following reports of a person with a weapon, authorities said. When police arrived, they discovered the victim lying on the porch of a residence with apparent stab wounds to the neck.

Emergency responders transported the man to Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:11 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

Police identified the suspect as the victim’s 28-year-old son, who was taken into custody at the scene without incident.

Preliminary findings indicate the stabbing followed an argument between the two. Investigators say the dispute escalated, culminating in the son allegedly stabbing his father multiple times in the neck.

What we don't know:

The case remains under active investigation, and authorities have not yet released the names of those involved.