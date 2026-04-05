Plane lands on Lehigh County interstate after engine troubles

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The Brief A plane landed on I-78 in Lehigh County on Saturday. The pilot, from Michigan, was attempting to fly from New Jersey to Indiana. No one was reported injured.



A small plane landed on a Lehigh County highway on Saturday after engine issues, according to police.

What we know:

The plane landed in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 78 in Weisenberg Township shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

The plane, a 1995 Commander 114B, was piloted by a 65-year-old man from Michigan. The pilot was flying from Solberg, New Jersey, to Indiana, police said, when he started experiencing engine issues.

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According to officials, the pilot tried to fly to a local airport but couldn't make it, before landing on the interstate.

Neither the pilot nor the passenger were injured.

All traffic was detoured around the interstate for several hours before the plane was towed to a local airport.

What we don't know:

Officials are investigating why the plane was forced to land.