Gunshots erupt in Kensington leaving man critically injured: police searching for 2 suspects

Two suspects are being sought after gunshots ring out in Kensington leaving a man with critical injuries.

The violence unfolded Friday night, just before 9 p.m., on the 1800 block of Hart Lane, according to officials.

A 22-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his leg, when officers arrived.

They rushed him to Temple University Hospital for treatment and he is listed in critical condition.

Police say they are searching for two men, one of whom was wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and light sneakers.

Anyone who may have any information on the suspects or the shooting are urged to contact the Shooting Investigations Unit at 215-686-8270 or call/text the PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.