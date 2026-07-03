Haddonfield Fourth of July parade sees record hot dog contest turnout despite scorching heat

The Brief Haddonfield’s Fourth of July parade drew crowds downtown despite 96-degree heat on Friday, July 3. Vito Ruggiero set a new local record by eating 18 hot dogs in the annual contest. Organizers said the crowd was lighter than usual, but the celebration continued.



Families packed downtown Haddonfield on Friday, July 3, for the borough’s annual Fourth of July parade, where a record-setting hot dog eating contest took center stage despite scorching temperatures, according to organizers.

Scorching temperatures and a record hot dog performance

What we know:

The temperature reached 96 degrees as parade-goers gathered along Kings Highway, with many seeking shade and bringing water, fans and snacks to stay cool.

Twelve competitors faced off outside Kings Road Brewing Company in the annual hot dog eating contest, which has become one of the parade’s biggest draws.

Kings Road Brewing Company owner Bob Hochgertel said, "Coney Island, move over. Haddonfield has its own eating contest."

Vito Ruggiero, who traveled from outside Scranton, Pennsylvania, set a new Haddonfield record by eating 18 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

When asked about competing in the heat, Ruggiero said, "I’m sweating a little bit, that’s it. My stomach is full, but it wasn’t too bad. I’ll be inside the air conditioning now and hopefully cool off."

Parade-goers, including families and pets, searched for ways to beat the heat, with some stepping inside businesses for relief before returning to the parade route.

The annual hot dog eating contest has become a signature attraction during Haddonfield’s Fourth of July celebration, Hochgertel said.

Community turnout and local traditions

Organizers said the crowd appeared lighter than in previous years because of the extreme temperatures, but many still came out to celebrate Independence Day.

Hochgertel said, "I’ve been in town now for 30 years, and my first Fourth of July here I was surprised how many people show up for the parade. A lot of people go away to the beach, but they all come back. They all come back to the parade."

Haddonfield resident Jess Renaud described the day as, "Lots of water, lots of fans, lots of hydration, lots of snacks, lots of complaining. So far, so good."

The parade remains a longstanding tradition for the community, drawing residents and visitors each year.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if any safety measures were added due to the heat or if any participants required medical attention during the parade or contest.