Residents warned after mysterious drone spotted flying over homes in Chester County

The Brief Police say a mysterious drone has been spotted flying over homes in West Brandywine, Chester County for over a month. Police believe the drone could have the capabilities to peer into resident's homes using high-resolution cameras equipped with "extreme zoom." Anyone who spots the drone is urged to contact the West Brandywine Police Department.



Police in Chester County are warning residents to stay vigilant after a mysterious drone has been spotted flying over, and allegedly peering into, homes for over a month.

What we know:

The West Brandywine Police Department says neighbors in the Howson Development have most recently reported seeing the drone.

Sightings happened between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., according to police, and have also been reported in the area of Fairview, Devereux, Little Conestoga and Lamb Tabern.

Police say the large drone with red and white flashing lights in a triangle pattern may be equipped with a high-resolution cameras capable of zooming into homes.

"Residents that live in these areas are being urged to be mindful of this aircraft, and to be diligent, especially if you have skylights on the roof," the department wrote in a Facebook post.

What we don't know:

The pilot of the drone remains unknown at this time, according to police. The individual could face harsh criminal penalties if police determine he or she is invading the privacy of residents.

"Each home that this drone enters carries additional counts of offenses, and if the pilot is identified, sanctions will be levied, including criminal charges," police added.

What they're saying:

In a statement given to FOX 29 News, Chief Jeff Kimes said his department "continues to work this case diligently to get answers."

"We would hope that any legitimate matter that could be occurring, especially at 11 p.m. hovering over private homes, the drone operators would do the right thing and contact us (required or not) and place everyone at ease," Kimes said.

What you can do:

Neighbors are urged to report any sightings of the drone to the West Brandywine Police Department.

"The use of a drone to invade someone's personal privacy (especially home space), will not be tolerated and the maximum, allowable penalties will be pursued," police said.