Telford man arrested in Honduras in connection with girlfriend's stabbing death

The Brief An international manhunt ended Monday in Honduras with the arrest of a Telford resident wanted in connection with his girlfriend's fatal stabbing. T Darwin David Espinal-Del Cid is currently being held in Tegucigalpa awaiting extradition to Bucks County. Espinal-Del Cid faces charges of criminal homicide, possession of an instrument of crime, theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception and abuse of a corpse in the death of 23-year-old Maria Bernarda Popol Garcia.



An international manhunt ended Monday in Honduras with the arrest of a Telford resident wanted in connection with his girlfriend's fatal stabbing. The 27-year-old was taken into custody by authorities.

Darwin David Espinal-Del Cid was apprehended in Pespire, Honduras, by agents from the Technical Agency for Criminal Investigation operating alongside the FBI, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office announced.

He is currently being held in Tegucigalpa awaiting extradition to Bucks County.

What we know:

Espinal-Del Cid faces charges of criminal homicide, possession of an instrument of crime, theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception and abuse of a corpse in the death of 23-year-old Maria Bernarda Popol Garcia, according to authorities.

"The tragic loss of a young woman on the threshold of her adult life is another sobering reminder of the often lethal nature of domestic violence," District Attorney Joe Khan said in a statement. "Distance will not offer refuge to those who commit acts of violence in our community, and we remain relentless in our pursuit of justice for Maria."

The backstory:

The case began in mid-March after family members of Popol Garcia alerted police in Palisades Park, New Jersey, reporting that they had not heard from her for a week. Telford Borough Police officers subsequently checked the couple's home on North Main Street on March 13, but received no response at the door, according to previous FOX 29 reporting.

READ MORE: Woman's death at Bucks County apartment ruled a homicide: DA

Officers returned the following day and located Popol Garcia's body inside a bedroom closet, wrapped in a blanket and covered with clothing. Her body was discovered a day after what would have been her 23rd birthday.

An autopsy concluded the cause of death was homicide resulting from an edged cutting weapon.

According to court documents, prosecutors allege that Espinal-Del Cid cut her throat, placed her body in the closet and took $400 in cash along with her cellular phone before fleeing the scene.

Flight and investigation

Investigators learned Popol Garcia—who had moved to the U.S. from Guatemala and worked as a server at a local restaurant and grocery—had taken steps to separate from Espinal-Del Cid and was moving into a new apartment on March 6.

Neighbors reported hearing a loud argument inside the residence during the early hours of March 7, marking the last time she was known to be alive.

Authorities further allege Espinal-Del Cid sent text messages posing as Popol Garcia after her death to give the impression she was still alive, while obtaining funds for travel. Financial and flight records show he purchased a one-way ticket to Honduras and left the country on March 9.

What's next:

Multiple local, state, federal and international law enforcement agencies assisted in the operation. Extradition proceedings will determine when Espinal-Del Cid will return to Pennsylvania to face court proceedings.