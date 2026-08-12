Arrest warrant issued for suspect in deadly North Philly porch shooting

The Brief An arrest warrant has been issued for Shariff Perry, 35, in the Aug. 9 killing of Michelle Wilson on North 24th Street. Wilson was found with fatal gunshot wounds; a 67-year-old man was also shot and is in stable condition, according to police. Investigators are still searching for Perry and working to determine if the victims were the intended target.



Police have issued an arrest warrant for Shariff Perry, 35, in the fatal shooting of Michelle Wilson, 61, on Sunday, Aug. 9, on the 2800 block of North 24th Street, according to police.

What we know:

On Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026, Philly police officers responded to a report of a person with a gun at approximately 11:49 p.m. and found Wilson and a 67-year-old man on a porch, both suffering gunshot wounds.

Wilson was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital at 12:04 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10.

Police say the man was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

Police say at least one shooter opened fire on the two victims as they sat on the porch, leaving more than 20 shell casings at the scene. Investigators identified Perry as a suspect during the investigation and have charged him with murder, violations of the Uniform Firearms Act, and related offenses. Perry is described as a Black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds.

Detectives are using footage from city and private cameras in the investigation. Police confirm video shows a man moving a gun from a bag into his coat moments before the shooting, and another angle captures several flashes of gunfire. A $20,000 reward is being offered for tips that lead to an arrest and conviction.

What they're saying:

The shooting stunned neighbors, who said the victims were local entrepreneurs running a taco food truck.

"These are good friends of mine, man, you know, it’s sad that this happened. They are hardworking people trying to make an honest dollar, selling their food," said Aaron Lively, a friend of the victims. "I’m wondering why this happened, it’s like sudden, I don’t know what it was about, but it truly, she’s truly going to be missed, and I hope he pulls through," said Lively.

Related article

District Attorney Larry Krasner addressed the impact of the violence on Monday morning, saying, "Sadly, any incident in which people are out and about are harmed by gun violence can deter good neighbors from doing good things, and that’s why we work so hard on trying to hold people accountable for those actions, but also trying to make it a safe place for people to come out," said Krasner.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding Perry’s whereabouts or this homicide is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or call the PPD tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.

There is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

What we don't know:

Police have not confirmed if the couple was the intended target and no arrests have been made as of Wednesday, Aug. 12.