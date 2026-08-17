Police search for tow truck driver involved in fatal Philadelphia hit-and-run

The Brief Police are searching for the driver of a black tow truck involved in a fatal crash with a pedestrian at the intersection of 26th Street and Penrose Avenue around 9 p.m. Sunday. The tow truck did not stop following the collision and continued westbound on Penrose Avenue, police said. Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS.



Police are searching for the driver of a black tow truck involved in a fatal crash with a pedestrian at the intersection of 26th Street and Penrose Avenue around 9 p.m. Sunday, according to investigators.

The tow truck did not stop following the collision and continued westbound on Penrose Avenue, police said.

What we know:

Investigators say the pedestrian was crossing the street when the collision with the dual-axle tow truck occurred, resulting in the individual being dragged a considerable distance before coming to rest in the southbound lanes of Penrose Avenue. The man was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not identified the victim as of Monday morning.

Police are canvassing the area for surveillance footage and checking Flock camera license plate readers installed at the scene, according to investigators. Authorities noted that the initial collision itself may not have constituted a criminal offense prior to the driver departing the scene.

The backstory:

The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. Sunday near 26th Street and Penrose Avenue, according to police. The victim was an unhoused man crossing the street when the black tow truck struck and dragged him.

"The victim was dragged a considerable distance sadly by that tow truck over the curb and laid to rest in the southbound lanes of Penrose," Inspector D.F. Pace of the Philadelphia Police told reporters Monday.

The tow truck continued westbound without stopping, and the man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. The victim’s name has not been released.

What they're saying:

"Do the right thing and turn yourself in. We have a person here who is a victim, unfortunately, of your actions, and we're asking for that person to do the right thing," Pace said during a press conference.

Kenny, who spends about five days a week in the median where the crash occurred, said, "A couple of of times a guy ran up on the grass and got back on the road... so I'm not surprised at all. I knew it was going to happen sooner or later."

Kenny, described as a fixture along the median at the intersection, noted that since a new two-lane expansion, vehicles have been "speeding around the corner." He spent Monday morning clearing crime scene tape left from the crash response.

Police told FOX 29 that investigators find it unlikely the driver was unaware of the collision, given the distance the victim was carried.

What you can do:

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS. Police continue to search for the driver of the black tow truck and urge the individual to come forward.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released by investigators, and police have not yet identified the specific vehicle or driver involved.