Halloween 2023: Spooks and scares from coast to coast

From 1977: 'Star Wars' costumes in high demand
'Star Wars' characters have been popular Halloween costumes for decades -- all the way back to 1977, when the original film was released. Here's WJBK's Otis Buchanan with the story from a Detroit costume shop on October 22, 1977.
Haunted houses are a Halloween tradition, and whether you’re scared sleepless in Seattle, lost in the quagmire of the DC bureaucracy, or keeping things weird down in Austin, there’s something spooky near you.
Of course, not everyone is into haunted houses. On the milder side, there’s spooky putt-putt golf in Milwaukee, and it’s hard to go wrong with a pup parade, especially in a busy place like New York City.
Here’s a look at some of the top haunted (and not-so-haunted) attractions across the U.S. in 2023, as experienced first-hand by our brave FOX Television Stations reporters.
Detroit
The Weatherboys trick their friends into a real haunted asylum at the Eloise Haunted House.
You'll never guess what they try to do halfway through Eloise!
Chicago
Norridge Halloween House: Step back in time to the '80s
A Halloween house in Norridge is a hair-raising throwback to '80s horror films.
Minneapolis - St. Paul
The Boyd House: A haunted Airbnb in MN
Paranormal investigator Jill Shelley owns a haunted Victorian home in Boyd, Minnesota, which she rents out to other investigators and the general public so they can spend the night and have their own eerie encounters.
Milwaukee
Golfing with ghouls and goblins
Nine Below is offering some frightening fun for the Halloween season. Brian Kramp checks out their haunted mini-golf course.
Seattle
Touring the Georgetown Morgue
We're days away from Halloween and Good Day Seattle is stopping by the Georgetown Morgue, a "facility for tragic stories of death."
San Francisco
The Initiation at the San Francisco Mint
"The Initiation," presented by the Terror Vault at the San Francisco Mint, consists of theater, 4D effects, haunted mazes and more. Joshua Grannell, also known as Peaches Christ, is the co-creator of The Initiation and tells us more of what to expect.
Los Angeles
Halloween Horror Nights return for 2023
Halloween Horror Nights is back at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Knott's Scary Farm celebrates 50 years
Knott's Scary Farm, the popular Halloween event at Knott's Berry Farm, is celebrating 50 years in operation with new mazes, scare zones, and shows.
Phoenix
Fear Farm returns in time for Halloween season
It's that time of the year, as haunted attraction Fear Farm returns to the Valley. For 2023, the attraction is in a new location, near 99th Avenue and Maryland in Glendale. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
Austin
House of Torment: What to expect
FOX 7's Libbi Farrow takes us inside the House of Torment in Northeast Austin.
Houston
Haunted houses in Houston to visit for Halloween
Voted the scariest haunted house in Texas, Creepy Hollow provides something a lot of haunted houses don't: it's full contact! This means the actors will touch you if you decide to attend.
Atlanta
Sampling the scares at Netherworld Haunted House
Netherworld is back for its 27th season of scares with two walk-through haunts, five pulse-pounding escape rooms, and a ''museum'' of creepy creatures.
Exploring the terrors of Paranoia Haunted House
Canton's Paranoia Haunted House is celebrating its 13th season by doing what it does best: giving visitors nightmares! Paul Milliken braved the scary sights live on Good Day.
Tampa Bay
Polk County's 'haunted jail tour'
Spooky season is upon us, and the Polk County Sheriff's Office is up to its old tricks, bringing a haunted house to life in an old, abandoned jail in downtown Bartow.
Orlando
SeaWorld Orlando Howl-O-Scream: What to expect
FOX 35's David Martin stopped by SeaWorld Orlando for a sneak peek at its annual Halloween Howl-O-Scream event, which runs Sept. 8 - Oct. 31. This year, there are seven scare zones and five haunted houses.
Washington DC
Markoff's Haunted Forest is getting into the Halloween spirit
One of the country’s best-reviewed "fright nights" since the early '90s is back again to entice more scares, more screams, and plenty of lurking surprises in Montgomery County.
Philadelphia
Bates Motel: Haunted attractions, hayrides and escape rooms
Follow along with FOX 29's Jenn Frederick as she makes her way through the Bates Motel.
New York City
Tompkins Square Dog Parade returns to the East Village
The fun, the sights, and of course the pets were front and center at the 33rd annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade, FOX 5 NY's Stephanie Bertini reports.