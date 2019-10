HALLOWEEN DRINKS

BY: NATE ROGERS – FOUNDER, “MIX IT UP BARTENDING SERVICES” - INSTAGRAM - mixitupbartendingphilly

HERE'S THE PLAN -

SHOW ALREADY DONE AND TASTE --

MANHATTAN OF THE NIGHT

BOURBON

ORANGE BITTERS

SWEET VERMOUTH

GARNISH WITH OLIVE EYEBALLS

WITCHES BREW (NON-ALCOHOLIC)

PINEAPPLE JUICE

MANGO JUICE

GREEN FOOD COLORING

BLACK SUGAR RIMMED GLASS

HOCUS POCUS (CHILDRENS PUNCH)

WHITE CRANBERRY JUICE

SIMPLE SYRUP

LEMON LIME SELTZER

(WILL BE ALL CLEAR IN COLOR)

GARNISH WITH PURPLE AND BLUE COTTON CANDY

MAKE LIVE AND TASTE --

FORBIDDEN APPLE

SILVER TEQUILA

SIMPLE SYRUP

LIME JUICE

HONEY SIMPLE SYRUP

APPLE SAUCE

APPLE CIDER

GLASS RIMMED WITH CINNAMON SUGAR

CINNAMON STICK AND APPLE GARNISH

SPOOK TO ME (HAS SMOKE AFFECT)

RUM

LIME JUICE

SIMPLE SYRUP

RASPBERRY LIQUEUR

CRANBERRY JUICE

PINEAPPLE JUICE

GLASS RIMMED WITH PURPLE SUGAR