3,000 children in Montgomery County benefit from annual holiday drive

The Brief Montgomery County families receive holiday gifts and essentials. Dorman Products continues its tradition of donating to those in need. Over 3,000 children benefit from the annual holiday drive.



A local business is spreading holiday cheer by providing much-needed items to families in Montgomery County.

Local business spreads holiday cheer

What we know:

Montgomery County staff and commissioners are working together to deliver boxes of toys and household necessities to the Montgomery County Health and Human Services building.

This effort is part of a 13-year tradition by Dorman Products, a local automotive parts supplier, to support families in need. Scott Leff, Chief HR Officer at Dorman Products, emphasized the company's commitment to charitable contributions, saying, "It’s part of kind of what keeps our employees or contributors engaged."

The gifts will be sorted and distributed to 70 sponsored families in the county, ensuring that children have something to open on Christmas morning.

Veronica Hilghman, HHS Donations Coordinator, shared the emotional impact of these donations, noting, "It means more than just having something to open Christmas morning. It means that somebody cares about them."

Community support makes a difference

County officials highlight the importance of community support in meeting the needs of struggling families.

The holiday drive serves about 3,000 children annually, with additional efforts providing winter coats to those in need.

Officials express gratitude for the involvement of local organizations, stating, "We would not be able to meet those needs without the support of our community."

Families will either pick up the items at the Health and Human Services building or have them delivered to their homes in Montgomery County.

What we don't know:

Specific details about the logistics of the distribution process or any future plans for expanding the donation drive have not been disclosed.