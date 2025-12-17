Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small's child abuse trial: Jury still deliberating

The Brief Jury deliberations continue in the trial of Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small. Mayor Small is accused of abusing his teenage daughter. A verdict is still pending as jurors seek clarity on charges.



The jury in the trial of Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small is still deliberating Wednesday, with no verdict reached yet.

Jury deliberations continue

What we know:

The jury is revisiting audio recordings and seeking clarity on legal definitions related to the charges against Mayor Small.

The mayor is accused of mentally and physically abusing his teenage daughter, including threats and physical assault.

Mayor Small faces charges of endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and witness tampering.

If found guilty of a third-degree crime or higher, he would be barred from serving his term as mayor.

The backstory:

The trial has reached its eighth day, with jurors asking for additional clarity on terms like willful neglect and aggravated assault.

They also requested to hear audio recordings where Mayor Small is allegedly heard threatening his daughter.