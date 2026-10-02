Halloween Nights opens at Eastern State: What to know for the 2026 season

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The Brief Halloween Nights runs select nights from Oct. 2 through Nov. 7 at Eastern State Penitentiary. The 35th season includes five haunted houses, historic tours, live entertainment, themed bars and food. A larger version of The Crypt and a new VIP tour are among the additions for 2026.



Halloween Nights has returned to Eastern State Penitentiary for its 35th season, turning the historic prison into a nighttime Halloween festival with haunted houses, historic tours, live performances, food and drinks.

The event runs on select nights through Nov. 7. Tickets are sold in half-hour entry windows, and organizers recommend buying online in advance.

What we know:

Halloween Nights features five haunted houses: The Crypt, Nightmares, Machine Shop, Dark Tides and Big Top Terror.

The experience also includes themed bars and lounges, live entertainment, food vendors and Eastern State’s history and museum exhibits. Organizers say visitors should expect to spend about 90 minutes at the event, though their visit may run longer or shorter.

More than 200 performers take part each night, according to Eastern State.

Close-up of a jack-o'-lantern carved for Halloween night. (Creative Touch Imaging Ltd. / NurPhoto / Getty Images)

What’s new this year

Dig deeper:

The Crypt has doubled in size for the 2026 season and now includes a new Scare Cam.

Eastern State has also introduced a new event flow designed to create a more streamlined experience while still allowing visitors time to explore the festival’s lounges, performances, food and drink options and exhibits.

A new After Dark VIP Tour begins with a 40-minute guided flashlight tour of the penitentiary, followed by front-of-the-line festival access, Quick Pass entry for haunted attractions and admission to The Speakeasy at Al Capone’s Cell.

Visitors can also add a 20-minute flashlight tour of the historic Hospital Block at the door, subject to availability.

How scary is it?

What they're saying:

The haunted houses feature jump scares, intense imagery, strobe lights, fog machines, loud sounds and dark, winding spaces.

Visitors who want a more interactive experience can pick up a glow necklace at the entrance. Those who opt in may be grabbed by performers, sent through hidden passageways or temporarily separated from their group. Performers will not intentionally touch guests who do not wear a glow necklace.

Children younger than 7 are not allowed at Halloween Nights.

What to know before you go

What you can do:

Halloween Nights takes place at Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave. in Philadelphia. The event runs rain or shine, and all ticket sales are final.

Visitors are welcome to wear costumes, but full-face theatrical masks and props that look like or could be used as weapons are not allowed. Organizers also advise against sandals, flip-flops, open-toed shoes and high heels because of the historic site’s uneven walking surfaces.